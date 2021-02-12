  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Youth beaten to death by group of people in Bihar's Gaya

Youth beaten to death by group of people in Bihar's Gaya

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021, 06:55:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar speaking to media on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 12 (ANI): A youth died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people in Dobhi police station area of Gaya, said Bihar Police on Thursday.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media wherein it was seen that people thrashed the youth with lathis.
The Police have assured that all the culprits will be arrested soon.
"I have given instructions to register an FIR against whoever is involved in this incident. All the culprits will be arrested," Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar told the media. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features