Youth beaten to death for molesting girl in Gurugram

Preliminary investigations indicated that a relative of the Badminton Academy operator had killed the victim in a fit of rage for molesting a girl who was learning badminton in the academy.

Gurugram, Aug 3 (IANS) A youth was allegedly beaten to death after he allegedly tried to molest a girl at a private Badminton Academy located in Sector-37 area in Gurugram on Monday evening, the police said.

The accused was identified as Manjeet. The accused was absconding after committing the crime.

Soon after the information the police reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the police have launched a probe into the matter.

The investigation team has also quizzed some people to find out the exact reason behind the incident.

