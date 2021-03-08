Youth beaten up on charges of theft in Ranchi, dies

According to the police, Sachin Kumar Verma, a resident of Nawatoli village situated near the Kotwali police station, was brutally beaten up by a group of people on charges of theft on Sunday night. The police rescued him after getting information about him being held hostage.

Ranchi, March 8 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth was allegedly lynched on charges of theft in state capital Ranchi, the Jharkhand police said.

The police admitted him to a local hospital for treatment. However, Sachin died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

The matter is related to the theft of a Tata 407 vehicle from the Upper Bazaar area on Sunday. Sachin was caught by a group of people and brutally thrashed. A person however, informed police while he was being manhandled.

The victim's kin gheraoed the Kotwali police station on Monday following his death. The police is yet to arrest the accused involved in Sachin's killing.

The family members said Sachin was innocent and had gone out from his home to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

The police is investigating the matter and assured the family of arresting the people involved in the incident.

--IANS

ns/khz/bg