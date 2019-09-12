Youth Cong stages protest outside Gadkari's residence in Delhi over new Motor Vehicles Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Enraged over hefty fines for traffic violations in the new Motor Vehicle Act, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here.

"Whenever you brought a law then there would have an awareness programme before that. It is a doctorial Tughlaqi 'farmaan'. Hefty challans have been issued by traffic police for a small violation. This is unrealistic and unconstitutional. I hope Gadkari would understand our demands," Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Media Head of Youth Congress told ANI.After the heavy fines introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines.However, Gadkari has said that the move has been taken to save people lives."Is it not the responsibility of the government to save the lives of the people? That is the spirit behind this law. It is not the intention of the government to increase fines to get revenue for the government," he said.The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its increased fines came into effect from September 1. (ANI)