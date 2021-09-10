Youth Cong to observe National Unemployment Day on Sept 17

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will observe 'National Unemployment Day' across the country on September 17.

Incidentally, September 17 also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The youth of the country are roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power after making big promises of providing 2 crore jobs per year, but today the Centre is completely silent on the issue of employment," said Srinivas BV, President, IYC.