Youth Cong to protest against SPG withdrawal of Gandhi family

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Day after Congress created ruckus in Lok Sabha against the government's decision to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover off its top leaders, especially from the Gandhi family -- that of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the Youth Congress on Wednesday called for a march to Parliament.

A statement issued by the Youth Congress late on Tuesday said, "Indian Youth Congress will organise Parliament gherao to protest against the government's decision to remove SPG cover to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

"IYC will organise gherao of the Parliament on Wednesday to protest against ignoble and shameful act of the BJP government which has decided to remove SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Pandey. Earlier the Congress MPs on Tuesday walked out of Lok Sabha along with DMK on the same issue. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also slammed the government for withdrawing security of top leaders. He said that Rajiv Gandhi was assasinated due to withdrawal of security which was proved by the Justice J.S. Verma Commission. miz/sdr/in