Youth Congress holds protest against BJP-led government over National Monetization Pipeline

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here on Thursday against the BJP-led government launching National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).



Several IYC workers were detained by Delhi police. They were released later.

Youth Congress workers alleged that the Modi government was undoing the achievements of the past 75 years.

"It is the right of the opposition to raise their voice against unjustified decisions of the government," an IYC worker said.

The workers also accused the Modi government of privatizing railways, banks, and other sectors.

IYC chief Srinivas BV, in a tweet, accused the BJP-led government of selling public assets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday. NMP estimates an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the Central Government over a four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025. (ANI)

