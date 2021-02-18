Youth Congress leader shot dead in Punjab, CM orders swift investigation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pahalwan was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday, according to Faridkot superintendent of police (SP) Balbir Singh.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a swift investigation into the case.

"Shocking incident of fatal attack on our Faridkot Congress Punjab President Gurlal Singh. Have directed DGP Punjab Police to ensure a speedy investigation and nab the culprits responsible for this heinous act. The guilty will be severely punished," tweeted the Punjab CM.

According to Faridkot SP, around 5:00 pm near the local Jubilee Cinema Chowk, two bike-ridden masked men fired more than ten rounds at the Youth Congress District President and District Council member Gurlal Singh Pahalwan from Golewala Zone and escaped from the spot. A seriously injured Pahlavan was immediately rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

"The police had reached the spot and started investigating. It is believed that this incident may be the result of mutual enmity. As per the information we have received, Pehalwan came to an immigration office near Jubilee Cinema Chowk in his car. As soon as he went to sit in his car, two masked youth riding a bike started firing indiscriminately at them with two pistols," the SP added.

According to the police, the primary investigation has confirmed that there were two attackers and 12 to 13 rounds were fired by them at the Youth Congress leader.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, SSP Swarnadeep Singh, SP Bhupinder Singh, SP Dr Balakrishna, DSP Jasatinder Singh Dhaliwal and other top police officers of the district police reached the spot and started the investigation, said the police in a statement. (ANI)

