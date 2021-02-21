Youth Congress MLAs continue hunger strike in Kerala to express solidarity with PSC rank-holders

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Two Youth Congress leaders, Shafi Parambil and K Sabarinathan, continued their indefinite hunger strike for the eighth day to express solidarity with Public Service Commission (PSC) rank-holders who are protesting for the provision of jobs in Kerala.



With their health deteriorating, a team of doctors have advised them to immediately stop the protest and shift to a hospital, but the young leaders have refused to budge and said that they will carry on with the protest.

"We did not get any signs of guarantee from the government. We have put up this fight not only for the rank holders but also for those who believe in the meritous way of accomodating people in govt service through PSC," said Parambil.

He said, "We will continue the fight till our body permits us even though the doctors have advised us to discontinue the protest."

He further alleged that the government's attitude towards democratic protests has been 'undemocratic'.

"Kerala has never witnessed such autocratic attitude. The rank holders are protesting for more than 25 days. Our hunger strike has entered the eighth day and till now none from the government have reached us for any discussion," the Youth Congress leader said.

Parambil also slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker and the Parliamentary Minister for not taking any initiative to hold discussions with them. (ANI)

