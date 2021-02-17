Youth Congress protests against rising fuel prices

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders at the Connaught Place in New Delhi.

IYC national president Srinivas B.V. said, "By robbing the people, the Modi government is focusing only on the development of the capitalists. By increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders again, the Modi government has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the problems of the common people."

Srinivas further said that the common people have been badly hit by inflation, while petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously despite the low prices of crude oil in the international market.

The IYC leader alleged that the Centre is punishing the people, who have already been hit badly by inflation, by continuously increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders. Cylinder prices have gone up by Rs 75 in the last 14 days, and it is a pity for the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol and diesel, he alleged.

He further said that the Modi government has increased excise duty on diesel by 8 times and 2.5 times on petrol in its tenure so far.

By changing the structure of excise duty, the government has now come out with a new way, i.e., a cess of Rs 2.5 and Rs 4 per liter on petrol and diesel, respectively, which will not be shared with the states.

IYC's national media in-charge Rahul Rao said, "This government has no understanding of the economy. We demand that the increased prices should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the hike in excise duty should be reverted to provide relief to the masses suffering from inflation and recession."

