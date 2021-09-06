Youth Congress resolution seeks Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party chief in 2019 after the Congress' second successive poll defeat, and Sonia Gandhi has been interim President since August 2019.

Panaji, Sep 6 (IANS) The Youth Congress, on the final day of its two-day national executive meeting here on Monday, passed a resolution unanimously seeking Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the President of the Congress again.

"The leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi ji should become the National President of the Congress party again, and in the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all burning issues in the interest of the country on the streets and will take this struggle to the people," the Congress youth wing's national President Srinivas B.V. said.

The meeting saw discussion on many topics, including the challenges before the organisation in the coming days and how can success be achieved, major programmes of the organisation, internal elections, membership, and others.

Main issues that the country is facing such as unemployment, rising inflation, farmers problem, national security, "selling the country's properties", and how to fight against the BJP government on these "anti-people" issues in the coming times were also discussed in detail.

