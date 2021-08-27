Youth Congress stages protest against National Monetisation Pipeline

Youth Congress workers held placards against the policy at Shastri Bhawan before the police detained a few workers before releasing them later.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the National Monetisation Pipeline, alleging that the Central government is selling everything to its 'friends'.

The protest was staged against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent announcement of the government's four-year National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth Rs 6 lakh crore.

B.V. Srinivas, President of the Youth Congress, said, "The Prime Minister is not working for the people of India. He is working to establish a monopoly of 2 or 3 industrialists. Everything this country built in the last 70 years is being sold. Keeping the interests of the countrymen at bay, the Modi government is only doing good for itself and its friends."

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selling the "crown jewel" assets built by his party in the last 70 years.

