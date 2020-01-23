Youth Congress to launch 'National Register of Unemployment'

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) To counter the BJP narrative on National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), youth congress is going to start a campaign to highlight the growing unemployment in India by demanding a 'National Register of Unemployed'.

The name of the register has been given NRU.

Youth Congress president B.V. Shrinivas said, "Indian Youth Congress is launching a nationwide campaign to highlight the issue of rising unemployment in India."

Youth Congress has alleged that there is a menacing problem of unemployment in India.

"We give a voice to the plight of young Indians, the Indian Youth Congress has started a campaign to demand National Register of Unemployed," said Amish Ranjan Pandey, the spokesperson of IYC. The demand for NRU is in response to the deplorable state of unemployment in India, which has reached at its highest level in 45 years. The NRU will be launched on January 23 any and every unemployed Indian can support the demand for an NRU, by giving a missed call on a toll-free number. "The youth Congress worker will go to every house and collect data of unemployment to give a push to this issue," said Krishna Aravalu, Secretary AICC. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the process on January 28 when he will raise the issue of economic distress and unemployment.