Youth Congress workers distribute blankets outside AIIMS on Priyanka Gandhi's birthday

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight to observe party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's birthday.

The workers, lead by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV reached out to people sitting on the pavement outside the hospital and gave them blankets.



Speaking to ANI, youth wing leader said, "Our leader always works for the poor and underprivileged and hence today we have come outside AIIMS where people from all parts of the country come. We are distributing blankets to save them from cold."

Congress' UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January, 12. (ANI)

