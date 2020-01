Youth Congress workers hold protest against Pakistan over Nankana Sahib attack

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday held a protest against Pakistan over the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.



The Congress workers raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also held banners criticising the country.

The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara's panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)