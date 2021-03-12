Youth, friend arrested after he fires outside ex-girlfriend's house

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Rajouri Garden police on Friday arrested two youth from Jhajjar in connection with a firing incident in Delhi's Subhash Nagar.



The arrested youth were identified as Suresh (21) and his friend Pawan.

"A complaint was received regarding a firing incident in Subhash Nagar on March 10. The complainant informed that one Suresh Kadyan (21), ex-boyfriend of her friend, came to her house in his car and fired in the air to scare her," said a statement by the police.

According to the complainant, her friend borrowed some money from Suresh when they were in relationship but after their break-up, he started threatening them with dire consequences if she did not return his money," the statement added.

Police succeeded in procuring the registration number of the car with technical assistance. Further, the team managed to get registered address of the car and mobile number of the accused.

Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, the accused, Suresh, was arrested from Jhajjar.

Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he wanted to take revenge from her girlfriend as she was ignoring him for past few days. When she blocked his mobile number, he became more aggressive and went to her residence, but did find her there. Then, he got to know that her girlfriend had gone to her friend's house in Subhash Nagar. So, he reached there and fired in the air to threaten them, according to the police.

After investigation another youth arrested was his friend Pawan who had given his licensed revolver to accused Suresh, police added. (ANI)

