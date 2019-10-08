Youth from J-K forward areas take part in Territorial Army recruitment drive

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army (TA) Battalion in this Jammu and Kashmir town has drawn overwhelming response with youth from forward areas also coming to join the force.

Colonel Ashish Rikhey, CO, 160 TA Battalion, said the recruitment drive was being held for Territorial Army Battalion based in Kupwara.

"This rally is for recruitment to 160 TA battalion. This is the second day of the four-day drive and 4000-5000 youth are expected to participate," he said."The response is overwhelming. Quite a large number of youth are from the forward areas like Kandhar, Machil, Gurez and other areas," he said.Raja Khan, a youth who took part in the rally, said unemployment was very high among the valley youth and Army was a good option."I have participated in the race followed by a physical test. I want to say to the youth that they should join the Army as it is a very good force and what they say outside about it is not true," he said.Naseem Ahmed Khan, another youth who had come to take part in the recruitment process, said they were being treated with respect. "All (the youth) must come here to join the Army. The discipline of the Army is praiseworthy," he said. (ANI)