Youth gets 22 years in jail for raping minor

The judgment was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Kumar Gupta, who also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Mahaveer, the accused on Saturday.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 19 (IANS) A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has awarded 22 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a 15-year-old in the Shergarh area of Bareilly district in 2019.

Additional district government counsel, Digambar Patel, while giving details of the case, said that Mahaveer barged into his neighbour's house around midnight on May 26, 2019, when the girl was alone at her home and raped her.

Her parents had gone to attend a marriage ceremony in a neighbouring village. He also threatened her to remain quiet about the incident.

The girl, however, narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home the following morning.

The girl's father lodged a complaint at the Shergarh police station police and a case was registered against Mahaveer under IPC sections 376 (rape), 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with provisions of the POCSO Act.

The court ruled the accused guilty based on the medical report and the statement of the minor.

Mahaveer is lodged in the Bareilly district jail and was brought to the court when the judgement was pronounced.

