Youth held in Bihar for alleged terror links

The raid was conducted jointly by a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Bihar Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) at Bahuara Patti village under Madhaura police station in Saran district on Thursday.

Patna, July 22 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday during a raid in Bihar's Saran district for alleged terror links in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The arrested youth has been identified as Arman Ali Ansari alias Arman Mansoori, son of Naimuddin Ansari. Arman has provided some vital information to the investigating agencies.

According to an official of Bihar ATS, Arman was working as a 'carrier' for one Mohamad Javed of Dev Bahuara village in Saran district. Javed was arrested on February 16 this year. He had supplied 7 semi automatic pistols to a Jammu based handler Guddu Ali.

"Javed, during the interrogation, revealed that he had told Arman to transport a bag to an undisclosed location in the state. Javed had given Rs 10,000 as well," an official of Bihar ATS said.

"As NIA had arrested Guddu Ali from Jammu and presented him at a local NIA court, a summon was issued from Jammu court against Arman. He was asked to appear before the court which he did not," the ATS official said.

When Javed was arrested in February this year, it appeared during the investigation that he had a connection with a person named Mustaq in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Javed had supplied 7 semi automatic pistols to Mustaq who further supplied them to Hidayatullah via Guddu Ali. Hidayatullah is considered an active terror operative in the Kashmir Valley.

The investigation revealed that the militants of Kashmir were obtaining larger arms from Pakistan and smaller weapons from Bihar.

