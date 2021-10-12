Youth held in J&K for drone-dropped AK-47, night vision device

He has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Verinag Anantnag in Kashmir.

Jammu, Oct 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that it has arrested a youth in connection with the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a night vision device and three magazines allegedly dropped by a drone in Phallian Mandal of Jammu district on October 2.

The police said, "He has confessed that he is in touch with handlers across and is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"He had come here to receive consignment (which already stands seized by Police, i.e one AK series rifle, 3 magazines, 30 rounds, and one Optical sight)," police said.

"An FIR in the drone dropped weapons case is already registered with Satwari police station in Jammu district," police added.

In the past, there have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for terrorists operating in the union territory.

Several weapon caches have been recovered over the last few months foiling the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

