Youth is biggest power in world: J-K LG at Harvard US-India Initiative Annual Conference

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Youth is the biggest power in the world, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday while delivering the keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) Annual Conference through virtual mode.



The Lt Governor, while addressing the students and speakers from across the world, remarked that youth carrying immense knowledge, wisdom and energy is going to build a new future, brick by brick, and they need not follow conventional wisdom or a crowd and must realize who they are and what they want.

"Be yourself. Your knowledge is about creating a new vision of life. The world's biggest power is Youth. And, India with more than 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25 years and more than 65 per cent below the age of 35 years is not only a hope for the world but also a crucial growth driver in the post-Covid scenario," he said,

"I sincerely believe that India, with a huge young and talented population, friendly ecosystem, and the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises, has allowed the nation to emerge as a popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporates", Lt Governor said further.

Sinha said India is ready to be the fulcrum of a new world order that is more just, humane, industrious, mutually beneficial, and empowering.

"I believe our evolution in student days passes through three most crucial stages-action, revolution, and reform. Youth power shapes society's structure. With remarkable qualities like spontaneity, leadership, adaptability, and capability, youth are blessed with the power to build character, raise moral strength and intellectual prowess for a better civilization. If today's young generation worldwide has gripped the soul of the new civilization, it is because of their new ideas, new innovations, and the quest for doing something extraordinary." the Lt Governor stated.

Citing Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Sinha said Pandit Malaviya, used to say "let righteous and dharma prevail, and all communities and societies progress. He promoted a harmonious blend of oriental and modern education, which has now been adopted in India's New National Education Policy."

The aim of HUII is to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India's most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing the youth an opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them. (ANI)

