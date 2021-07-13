Youth killed, another injured in accident in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, July 13 (IANS) A youth was killed and another person was injured on Tuesday when a vehicle in which they were travelling went out of the driver's control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Police said, a 17-year old youth was killed and another person was injured when a truck went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge at Kayuian in Poonch district.
"At about 5.30 a.m. today a truck on its way from Poonch to Mendhar went out of the driver's control and fell into the deep gorge at Kayuian in Poonch.
"The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Mohabat Ali, 17, died on the spot and one person, Ansar Ahmed, 25, was injured.
"The injured was shifted to district hospital Poonch. A case has been registered in this incident", police said.
--IANS
