Youth lynched over alleged cattle theft in Bihar

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) A youth was beaten to death in Mokama area near here for alleged theft of cattle, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when some youths belonging to Barahpur village entered More village with the intention to steal cattle.

"During the commotion, while the cattle were being untethered, some villagers woke up and started chasing the alleged thieves. The villagers caught hold of one of them while the rest managed to escape," locals told the police.

The villagers mercilessly beat the suspected thief with sticks, the police said. On being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and extracted the youth from the clutches of the villagers. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The youth has been identified as Matlu Bind of Barahpur village, the assistant superintendent of police told IANS. "We have taken 12-15 people in custody. Investigation is on," he added.