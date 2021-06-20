Youth opens fire at lover before shooting himself dead in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A girl was shot at allegedly by her lover before committing suicide in Indore on Saturday night, informed Mahesh Chandra Jain, Superintendent of Police, West Indore.



According to the police, a youth identified as Naveen Parmar went to the girl Mohini's house and placed a gun at her forehead, and shot at her with a country-made pistol before shooting himself dead with the same pistol.

While the youth died on the spot, the girl remains critical and is admitted at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, said the police.

Speaking to ANI, the West Indore SP said, "The incident happened at the house of a girl who lives in Adarsh Indira Nagar. A youth identified as Naveen Parmar went to the girl Mohini's house, placed a country-made pistol at her forehead and then shot at her. He then used the same pistol to shoot himself and died on the spot. The bullet went touching Mohini's forehead. Mohini's condition remains critical and she is currently undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital."

"Both used to work together before the lockdown and both of them have been found to have a love affair," he added. (ANI)

