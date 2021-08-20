Youth sets girl ablaze in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, victim being treated in hospital

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Police have arrested a youth for pouring petrol on a girl and "setting her ablaze" on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Chauduwada in Poosapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the incident and gave instructions that the victim should be shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

Police said that the accused and the victim girl were in love for almost a year and families of both sides agreed to their marriage. However, the accused suspected the girl had been speaking to another youth for some time and cancelled the marriage proposal.

This led to arguments between the two families and police made a compromise between both sides on Thursday night. The youth agreed to marry the girl after counselling. However, he attacked that girl after midnight at around 1 am.

Police officials said the youth sneaked into the girl's house, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

The victim's sister and her son, who tried to stop the youth, also met with burn injuries.

The family members immediately called the police and shifted the three injured to Vizianagaram district hospital.

Vizianagaram District Collector Surya Kumari and SP Deepika Patil visited the victim in the hospital.

The SP informed the media that the accused has been detained by the police. She also said that the victim is out of danger and her condition is stable.

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inquired about the incident. Officials apprised the Chief Minister about the case. The Chief Minister said that strict action should be taken in the case and asked ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Pamula Pushpa Srivani to supervise the medical services being provided to the victim. Both the ministers visited the victim and assured full support. (ANI)

