Youth shoots BDS female house surgeon, kills himself

Bijesh, the CEO of the Dental College, said the incident occurred at Kothamangalam where Manasa was doing her house surgeoncy.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a youth Rakhin on Friday barged into the house of Manasa, a 24-year-old house surgeon in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) in Kerala's Ernakulam district, shot the girl and then killed himself.

"We came to know of the incident at 3.45 p.m. She (Manasa) was staying with three other friends in a house near our dental college. We are told that this youth barged into the house where she was staying and locked the room. It was only after several sounds were heard that the locals came and found out what had happened," said Bijesh.

"The police after speaking to the parents of Manasa said the youth Rakhin hailed from the same place as their daughter in Kannur. There were some issues between the two and he was warned by the police at Kannur in the past. We are not aware of the details of what the issue was between them," Bijesh added.

The police have taken both the bodies to the nearby hospital mortuary and have started a probe to find out the reason behind this incident.

