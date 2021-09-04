Youth shot dead by unidentified person in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): A youth was shot dead by an unidentified person near a temple in Gurugram on Friday, police said.



As per the information given by Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajeev Yadav, a firing was heard at around 10 am in the morning and when the policemen on duty went outside, they found a young man shot dead.

"He was shot in the head. The attackers and the deceased have not been identified yet. We will file an FIR based on the witness' statement as soon as someone lodges a complaint," said Yadav.

"The investigation is in the initial stage right now and we do not know the reason for the attack. We are checking CCTV footage of the temple and will share more details as the investigation proceeds further," he added. (ANI)

