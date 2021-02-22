Youth shot dead in Gurugram

According to the police, the armed assailants fired dozens bullets into the deceased who was later identified as Manish alias Babu, a resident of Basai village here.

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was shot dead by two to three unidentified armed assailants in Firozgandhi colony area of Gurugram at around 12 noon on Monday, the police said.

"We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. The reason behind the murder will only be known after the investigation is complete," a senior police officer said.

Soon after the incident, a team of New Colony police station, crime branch units along with forensic experts team rushed to the the spot to collect evidence.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem.

"We are also scanning the CCTV footage of the spot to collect more information about the criminals who fled from the spot," he said.

