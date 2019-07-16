Youth shuns militancy, returns to mainstream: J-K Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that one person who had joined the ranks of militants has returned to the mainstream, with the help of community members, family and police in Pulwama district.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the youth saying "the identity stands protected".



In order to encourage more such youths to join the mainstream, the state government last year had formulated a surrender policy to "get positive results in the near future." (ANI)

