Youth stabbed to death in West Delhi, three held

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Riyaz Ansari, a resident of Keshopur village in Vikaspuri.

According to the police, on Sunday night one Karan was slapped by his neighbour Lekh Mohammad, father of Riyaz, following which Sarvesh, father of Karan, called his relatives.

"After relatives of Sarvesh gathered at his residence, at about 10 p.m. a quarrel ensued between both the families. Rahul, a relative of Sarvesh, stabbed Riyaz on his neck. Riyaz's brother Siraj rushed him to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the officer.

The police was informed regarding the incident by the hospital. A case under section 302/452/34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Vikaspuri police station, on the basis of the statement given by deceased's brother, said the officer. Shiv Kumar (22), Rekha (27) and Sarvesh (50) have been arrested and Rahul, Jitu, Rahul and Dalip are absconding.