Youth suffers pellet gun injury at Kashmir encounter site

Doctors at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar city said 22-year-old Arif Ahmad was admitted to the hospital with a pellet injury in his left eye.

Srinagar, March 14 (IANS) A local youth suffered a pellet gunshot injury at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, where a militant was killed.

The family alleged that the youth had suffered the injury when the security forces used force to keep civilians away from the encounter site.

The encounter took place in the Rawalpora village of Shopian district where a local militant was killed.

The US made M-4 carbine rifle and 36 armour piercing rounds were recovered from the dead terrotist.

The encounter between the terrorists and the security forces began on Saturday evening.

--IANS

sq/dpb