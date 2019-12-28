Youth who supported Shah, Modi now worried due to surging prices: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the people who used to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are now "worried" due to surging prices and the deteriorating economic situation.



"Indian economy has been destroyed, unemployment and inflation are on the rise. The country is lagging behind in terms of economy. Due to increasing prices, everyone is troubled. Even youth who used to support Shah and Modi are now worried," Kharge told the media persons here.

Alluding to the comments made by Amit Shah challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that amended citizenship law is anti-Muslim, Kharge said, "Not just Rahul Gandhi, people across the country who believe in the democratic process, have expressed how CAA can be misused."

Shah had yesterday said, "I challenge Rahul to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship. Do not disrupt the peace in the country and lead people astray." (ANI)

