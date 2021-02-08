Youth will become strong foundation for country's future, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on the power of the country's youth and said that they would become a strong foundation for the country's future and commended the implementation of the new National Education Policy.



"The more emphasis we put on India's youth power and the more opportunities we will give them, I understand that they will become a strong foundation for the bright future of our country," PM Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am glad that a long discussion took place regarding the National Education Policy. It is commendable that it has been approved all over the country," the PM added.

He further said that the country has to bridge the gap between village and city, and move towards a self-reliant India, and lauded Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the opportunities it provides.

"The MSME sector provides a lot of opportunities for employment. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus time, MSMEs was given attention," he said.

"Problems in the North-east and Naxal-affected areas are slowly reducing, resulting in peace and happiness. Eastern India will play a big role in India's bright future, I can see this very clearly," PM Modi added (ANI)