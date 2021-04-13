Youths participate in drug de-addiction awareness program in Srinagar

The program, aimed at a drugs free society by helping the drug addicts to focus on sports and cultural activities, was held at Indoor Sports Hall on Monday.During the program, social activists, sports personalities, police officials, health experts gave special lectures on drug abuse which is increasing among the youth of the Valley.Many musical and dance programs, demonstrations of sports and martial arts were given by professional artists and players. Schools teachers and volunteers of non-government organisations also participated. They demanded more of such programs in the future at several places in the Valley."Quit drugs, lest it quiet you," read the slogan of the program "Yeh Zahar Kyun" organised jointly by the MTC club, Living colours and Eagle Dance group.Mohamad Ayub, a local said," I have never seen sports, music, art programs of the sort I saw in this stadium today. I urge the youth to participate and engage themselves in such programs to get a diversion from drugs."Suhail Ahmad, another local said," The awareness camps happening in different areas here are very good. The artists are the ones who can make a meaningful change in society, their messages directly reach the heart of the audience. The morale of the youth will be boosted if they move on to sports and arts."Zameer Amin, an organiser of the program, said, "The arts and sports program we are conducting here aims to divert the youth from the menace of drugs. The program is for everyone, there are some youth who are struggling for their livelihood, I urge them to join us to conduct more of such programs. We have organised a musical program, drama and sports activities here."Mansha Bashir, a Taekwondo player said, "We have done a martial art demonstration here. Small kids are seen smoking here, their parents wouldn't even know it. Kids should leave drugs and participate in such programs." (ANI)