Youth's suicide turns out to be murder in K'taka

According to police sources, the deceased, a resident of Khanapur, was reportedly lynched by the family members of a girl he was in love with. The girl belonged to a different religion.

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 2 (IANS) The alleged suicide case of a 24-year-old youth in Belagavi district in Karnataka took a new turn on Saturday after the post-mortem report confirmed it to be a case of murder.

The youth's body was found on a railway track on the outskirts of the city on September 28. It looked like a case of suicide, as the police found his head and body lying separately on the tracks.

Initially, the police thought that he committed suicide by coming under the train. However, as per sources, the post-mortem report found that the deceased was assaulted before he came under the train.

Investigation revealed that he was in love with a girl belonging to another religion. After the family members of the girl came to know about their relationship, they had warned him to forget about their daughter.

In spite of this, the youth continued his relationship with the girl and was even preparing to marry her. On getting this information, the parents and relatives of the girl allegedly hacked him to death.

The case has now been transferred to the Khanapur police station from the Railway police station. Sources said that the police are questioning the family members of the girl in connection with the 'murder' case.

