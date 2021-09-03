YouTube has 50 mn Premium, Music subscribers combined: Report

According to The Verge, this seems to mark a continued trend in people looking to make the jump from the free versions of YouTube and YouTube Music, even as more services are competing in the space.

San Francisco, Sep 3 (IANS) Google has announced that it has now 50 million users subscribed to or trying YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, which is a marked increase from the 30 million subscribers it reported in December 2020.

YouTube Music Premium costs $9.99 a month and lets users listen to and download ad-free music.

YouTube Premium goes for $11.99 a month and gives subscribers access to all of the benefits of YouTube Music, with the ability to also download and watch regular videos ad-free.

Premium subscribers can also have videos play in the background while they're using another app or their phone is locked.

For those who spend a lot of time watching non-music content on the platform, that's a much better experience for not that much more money, the report said.

Google hasn't commented on what caused the 20 million-subscriber increase, but it's probably worth keeping in mind that last year's count was reported right around the time when Google was shutting down its Play Music service, it added.

