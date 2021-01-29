YouTube testing new feature to make short clips, live streams

San Francisco, Jan 29 (IANS) YouTube is rolling out a new feature that would allow users to capture and share moments from videos and live streams.

The clips can be anywhere between five and 60 seconds in length and will have a new URL associated with them.

"Clips on YouTube allows you to select a 5-60 second segment of a creator's content (video uploads and streams) that can be shared with others across platforms. If you're viewing content from one of the channels in this experiment, you will see a clip icon under the video that will allow you to select a portion of the video that you want to clip," the company said in a statement.