YouTube to lift Trump ban if violence risk decreases: CEO

In an interview with think tank Atlantic Council, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that Trump's channel "remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence".

San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube will lift the ban on former US President Donald Trump once it realises that the risk of violence has decreased.

"However, I do want to confirm that we will lift the suspension of the channel. We will lift the suspension of the Donald Trump channel when we determine that the risk of violence has decreased," she said in the interview on Thursday.

"That's per our policies, that's how our three strikes system works. But when the channel is reinstated, it will be subject to the same policies that every other channel follows," she added.

YouTube in January suspended Trump's channel with 2.79 million subscribers in the aftermath of the violence at the US Capitol by some Trump supporters.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," YouTube had said.

Wojcicki said that Trump could be given a second or third strike if he uploads more content that incites violence or violates YouTube policies.

After three strikes with a 90-day period, a YouTube channel is removed.

Trump has also been suspended from Twitter and Facebook.

