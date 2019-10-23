YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs review meeting on sand policy in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered the district collectors in the state to identify sand reaches at ponds, lakes, canals and small rivers in the area and ordered that the mining at these will only be conducted under the supervision of village secretariat employees.

He also ordered that the sand can be transported by tractors for not more than 20 kilometres from the reaches, according to a press release by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).This is a crucial decision amidst the ongoing sand crisis in the state which was taken in the review meeting held at the Secretariat today.The officials present at the meeting informed the Chief Minister that the shortage of sand was happening due to increased flow in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, which have been overflowing from the past 55 and 71 days respectively.The record-high rainfall of 400mm-500 mm at the Tunga Bhadra basin, they also mentioned that out of the identified 200 sand reaches, sand is now being supplied from only 69 reaches.The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to ensure corruption-free practices and to ensure that the environment is not harmed.The volunteers in the village will record the vehicles being used to transport sand and the quantity being supplied, an S-3 form valid for 48 hours will be issued by the village secretariat to ensure transportation. (ANI)