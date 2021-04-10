YS Sharmila to announce party name on YSR Jayanti

"On the occasion of YSR Jayanti on July 8, 2021, will announce the name of the party and launch the flag of the party," said YS Sharmila."Exactly, on April 9, 18 years back from Chevella, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has begun his Pada Yatra and he walked for 22 kilometres each day. Listening to the problems of the people, YSR has walked through places and that is the inception of various schemes that were later brought in by YSR," she said.Sharmila said that to walk in the same path as YSR, she is stepping into politics for the first time on the same day on April 9. She said, "With an aim to bring back the same reign of YSR, I have entered politics. We are establishing a political party for the same. YSR has always worked for the betterment of farmers."She further slammed K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana to not fulfill his promises and said, "KCR has promised farmers to clear their debt but he failed. Farmers of Telangana are facing a lot of problems in the state. YSR has always dreamt of making women rich. He worked for providing better education to the poor students by providing free education with 100 per cent fee reimbursement. But KCR is providing any fees reimbursement of only 35 per cent."YS Sharmila further said that KCR has promised to give employment to one person in each and every family in a house and if not, he would provide them with unemployment allowances and has failed.She said that from April 15 she will sit on a hunger strike over the unemployment issue for three days.While highlighting the work of YSR she said that 108 ambulance was able to reach the spot in about 15 minutes. And it was YSR alone who thought to do so. He also thought to provide free treatment to the poor people in private and introduced Aarogya Sree."Now KCR is unable to provide free treatment to the poor. KCR must answer how many houses have been constructed in the last 7 years. KCR has also promised to give 12 per cent reservation to Muslims but has failed. Is there anyone like KCR who hasn't stepped into state secretary?" she added.She further added that many have sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana, even after the formation many people are committing suicide. Nearly about 6000 farmers have committed suicide and stand in second place in the national list of farmers suicide. Unemployed youth are committing suicide. Lawyers are being murdered in limelight and yet the government is silent on this.Taking a dig at other political parties she said that Congress has turned to be MLA supplying party to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is talking, they only talk about religious issues. BJP too made many promises and have not fulfilled."There is no Opposition in Telangana state now. All the parties are now acting out but are the same on the inside. I will stand and will fight for the people of Telangana irrespective of the seats I win. People will decide whether or not to elect me," she added.Meanwhile, YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy said that YS Sharmila in the same path as her father has come to solve the problems of the Telangana people."Sharmila has come up with the same zeal to help and serve people like her father did and her brother is doing. I request you to bless her and support her. Telangana has played a vital role in making Rajshekhar Reddy as CM," she said.She further said that YSR has never discriminated on the basis of caste, creed and religion. He work for all and for the benefit of all. He always worked for the betterment of all. Under the regime of YSR, people have witnessed a golden era of governance"YSR has always said that it doesn't matter how long one lives, but how one lives," she added.She further said that people like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have always honoured YSR.After the formation of Telangana state, the highest number of votes were given to Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) by Khammam People.The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023.In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House. (ANI)