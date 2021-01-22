YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu of trying to divide society

"Babu is a person who sets aside honesty, shame and justice and calling for dharma parikrama yatra shows his low level. Without even the fear of people, he is resorting to bluffing," alleged Reddy.

Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy alleged on Friday that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has no 'honesty, shame or justice.'

He claimed that Naidu is responsible for temple demolitions and is now preaching about faith.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, Naidu's mental state has become worrisome because his son Nara Lokesh hasn't allegedly succeeded, including the anxiety of not being in a position in the future to retain the status of an opposition leader.

That's why, Reddy said Naidu is resorting to accusations, forgetting culture and decency.

"Politically, Naidu is struggling on the last leg of his life. He is desiring to salvage his political life with religious divisions. That will never happen. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, all the people are united. Nobody cares for allegations," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Naidu criticised the state government that it just did an eyewash about the mysterious illness in West Godavari district for four days which captured the attention of the country.

"Later, they abandoned it. Now it spread to Denduluru mandalam's Komirepalli village. Instead of concentrating on conspiratorial politics and destruction of institutions, rulers should focus on public health," alleged Naidu.

He said Komirepalli villagers are saying that their drainage system is in a pathetic condition.

"Government is not in a position to give even safe drinking water. Government rule should transform people's lives but YSRCP is ruling in such a way that people are thinking it is okay if they are alive," claimed the former chief minister.

--IANS

sth/ash