YSRCP announces 6 candidates for MLC polls

C. Ramachandraiah, Mohammed Iqbal, Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivas, Challa Bhageedhara Reddy and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy are the six nominees.

Amaravati, Feb 26 (IANS) The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced six candidates for the forthcoming MLC elections under the MLA quota.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed these candidates, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, political affairs adviser to the state government while announcing their names.

Two MLC vacancies emerged by virtue of Pilli Subash Chandrabose resigning and going to the Rajya Sabha, and on the passing away of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy's son Bhageedhara Reddy is one of the candidates. Iqbal has already served as an MLC once.

Karimunnisa worked as a corporator in Vijayawada while Srinivas is the ruling party's in-charge for Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district.

Ramachandraiah is a senior YSRCP leader from Kadapa district whereas Chakravarthy is the son of deceased Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad.

Following the death of Prasad, the Chief Minister met with his family members and promised that he would accommodate his son as an MLC.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has decided that it would not contest the Teacher's MLC position.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that 'it would be better if a teachers' representative is present in the Legislative Council for their problems to be properly felt in the council'.

The adviser claimed that the party gave importance to the weaker sections' representation for the MLC elections.

