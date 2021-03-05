YSRCP candidates file nominations for legislative council elections

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI) Six Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates for MLC elections under MLA quota filed nominations on Thursday in Amaravati.



Challa Bhageeratha Reddy, Balli Kalyana Chakravarti, C Ramachandraiah, Mohammad Iqbal, Duvvada Srinivas and Karimunnisa have filed nominations yesterday here.

The election is necessitated as four members are retiring from the state legislative council on March 29 who includes Tippeswamy, Sandhya Rani, V V Chowdary and Mohammad Iqbal.

One seat has become vacant as Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose resigned from the council and was elected to Rajya Sabha recently. Another seat became vacant due to the death of MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy.

Before filing the nominations, the candidates have met with the Chief Minister and party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister handed over the B Forms to the candidates. Later, they filed nominations at the state assembly on the last date (March 4).

Polling will be held for these MLC seats under the MLA quota on March 15 and counting will follow the same day.

The election for two teachers' MLC seats will be held on March 16. However, YSRCP decided not to contest for those two berths. The party decided to leave them for teachers' representatives only. (ANI)

