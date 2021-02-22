YSRCP celebrates 10k sarpanch victories in panchayat polls

"Elections were held for 13,095 positions, YSRCP aligned candidates won 10,524 sarpanch posts, 80.37 per cent," said Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Amaravati, Feb 22 (IANS) At a time when campaigning for civic body polls in Andhra Pradesh has begun, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is busy celebrating more than 10,000 sarpanch post wins in all the four phases of the recently concluded panchayat elections.

He claimed that the main opposition party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), won only 2,063 sarpanch posts, translating to 15.75 per cent.

Reddy said others won 488 sarpanch posts, equal to 3.8 per cent.

Beaming with confidence, the minister said the party will secure better results in the forthcoming civic body and municipality polls.

"Congratulations to Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for securing a massive win in AP panchayat polls. People have reposed their trust in the young and dynamic AP CM and his efficient governance," said Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

Nagari MLA and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairman Roja Selvamani said the state is witnessing a dream come true as Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing Gandhiji's grama swarajyam in AP.

She said the election results have only fortified their commitment and vision.

Nellore town MLA and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said winning 10,000 panchayats shows the efficacy of their government and support from people at the grassroots level.

Celebrating the landslide victory, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha reiterated that the government will keep working till each and every person in the state is positively impacted.

Civil Supplies Minister and firebrand YSRCP leader Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao said the monumental victory in panchayat polls is a result of 20 months of relentless hard work and dedication.

Pileru MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy said a pro-farmer, pro-women and pro-people welfare policies and developmental works initiated by the CM bagged them the victory.

--IANS

sth/rt