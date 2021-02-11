YSRCP claims victory in first phase of Andhra panchayat polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh state government Advisor and YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday claimed the YSRCP-backed candidates have bagged more than 81 per cent seats in the first phase of panchayat elections.



Addressing a press conference here, Sajjala said that the results of phase one gram panchayat elections are in expected lines. He said that the welfare schemes implemented by the Jagan government and effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown an impact on the polling.

Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for distorting the facts through a section of media to confuse the public.

"As of now more than 81 per cent of results are won by YSRCP backed candidates. But TDP pro media is projecting results otherwise. The opposition party which is on a ventilator and the SEC who acted beyond his limits and now pro TDP media are acting as if candidates supported by TDP are in victory mode. We will display the photos of winning candidates with our party shawls. Then the truth will be out. YSRCP victory in the state is the biggest one in the post-independent era," he said.

He also alleged that the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar had tried to threaten the officials that he has unlimited powers.

"SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar tried to threaten the officials that he has unlimited powers. At one juncture he even warned against unanimous elections. Yet we did not flinch even a bit. From the beginning, we have been saying that we are always ready for any elections. Ultimately when the election is conducted, TDP could stand. That party has utterly failed as it never thought that politics is for people. Jagan has proved that politics is for people, with his welfare schemes. That's why candidates supported by us tasted victory. Even in SEC's own village, YSRCP backed candidate has won. The SEC has tried to threaten YSRCP but we got our share of votes in our kitty," he alleged.

He further said that Jagan has a clear plan for what to do in the coming 40 months. Now TDP has to decide what it has to do. People saw the TDP rule and rejected it. They are seeing Jagan's rule and are a blessing. At least now the opposition leader should realize and change.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for uttering lies about panchayat election results and said that a politician of his stature should not stoop to that much low and lose his dignity. (ANI)

