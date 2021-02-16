'YSRCP conspiring to sabotage Srinivas' fast opposing privatization'

Amaravati, Feb 16 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is conspiring to sabotage Palla Srinivas' indefinite fast protesting the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

He said Srinivas has been fasting since seven days which the ruling party is allegedly conspiring to sabotage.

According to Lokesh, it is inspiring to see Srinivas, who is fasting without even caring for his own life to save the steel plant.

On Tuesday, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit Visakhapatnam to strengthen the fight against the steel plant's privatization.

He was scheduled to extend his support to Srinivas.

Meanwhile, several youth organisations took out a motorcycle rally from Guntur, protesting the Central government's privatization plan.

The rally already reached Tanuku town in West Godavari district.

Thousands of steel plant employees, left parties and others are vociferously opposing the Central government plan.

Vizag steel plant has a huge sentimental connect with the Telugu people and it was established after movement, in which up to 32 people sacrificed their lives some decades ago.

--IANS

sth/in