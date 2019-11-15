YSRCP govt is 'targeting', 'harassing' me personally: JC Diwakar Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government was "targeting" his travel company and "harassing" him personally.

"My travel company is being targeted and my buses have been seized. This is clear cut witch hunting, as no other company's buses have been seized," said Reddy.



He further alleged that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government was acting vindictively.

Former MP suggested that "One should remember that power is not permanent. The officials are acting as per the orders of the government, and I have filed cases against them, but not out of any rivalry."

Diwakar even said that he is considering to stop his travel business for some time. "Nothing will happen even if I go to jail for a few days," he added.

On being asked about some TDP leaders joining YSRCP and whether he will change the guard or not, Diwakar said: "It is not right to change party out of fear due to harassments."

Responding on the matter of ACB raids on his former additional PS Suresh Reddy he sarcastically said that they might have considered Suresh as his 'Benami'. (ANI)

