YSRCP govt stopped keeping Government Orders in public domain, TDP complains to Governor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has complained to Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Friday, stating that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has stopped keeping the Government Orders in the public domain since August 15.



TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah who led the delegation said that the YSRCP government was issuing blank GOs for few days and TDP had complained to the Governor on that matter on August 13.

They requested the Governor to summon the state Chief Secretary in this regard and see that Government orders (GOs) be kept online.

"Within two days, the state government made all GOs offline that means they won't be available online in the public domain," said Ramaiah.

He reminded that the High Court of Tamil Nadu and Telangana have recently issued orders that GOs should be kept available in the public domain.

"The TDP delegation requested the Governor to order the CS so that all GOs will be made available online. If the state government will not comply within a week, we will approach the High Court," he further said.

"The GOs should run transparently. The state government is issuing blank GOs with subject and dates but with not all the information is present in the GOs, the public has the right to know the GOs issued by the government," he added. (ANI)

