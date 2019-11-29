YSRCP leader files complaint over drone camera use during Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati visit

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): YSR Congress Party leader Lella Appireddy has filed a complaint with police against the use of drone cameras during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's visit here on Thursday.

In the complaint submitted to the Tulluru Sub Division DSP, the YSRCP leader said that Naidu's visit was shoot using drone cameras in areas where state assembly, secretariat and the chief minister's office are situated.



"During that tour, they passed by Velagapudi and Mandadam villages. Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Secretariat and CMO are in that area; so it is the highly secured area. There the TDP leaders shot visuals using drone cameras," the complaint read.

It further said, "It is a crime to use drone cameras without the permission of the police in that area. You are requested to consider that act as highly detrimental to the security of CM, public representatives and other VIPs."

The complainant said that Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and other TDP MLAs "conspired" to shot the visit with drone cameras.

"We request you to expose the conspiracy and take immediate action on the persons responsible for such conspiracy," the complaint said. (ANI)