YSRCP leader Padma sworn in as Andhra Women Commission chairman

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): YSRCP leader Vasireddi Padma on Monday sworn in as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Women Commission.

The oath was administrated by State Minister for Woman and Child Welfare T Vanita.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said, "The commission will work for the safety of women and stern action will be taken against the offenders so that atrocities against them can be controlled."



She also thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her the position of the chairman, with a cabinet rank.

Before Padma took charge as the Chairman, Nannapaneni Rajakumari was holding the office. (ANI)

